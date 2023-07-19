CGH recognizes Sunshine Award Winner Desiree Olalde

STERLING – Desiree Olalde, a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Certified Med Tech (CMT), in the CGH Critical Care Unit, was recently recognized as a recipient of the Sunshine Award for extraordinary service.

The Sunshine Award was created to honor and recognize outstanding service and compassionate care by those in non-nursing roles, such as CNAs, CMTs or MAs.

Stephanie Waller, RN, Digestive Health Center, and Sunshine Award Coordinator, read the nomination as the award was presented:

“Desiree went out of her way to get ahold of a family member for a very critical patient that we were having a hard time contacting. Desi clocked out for lunch and went to the daughter’s home so that she could come and be with her mother. This was not something that was required or expected, but she stepped up and put the patient and family first. Through my two and half years of working with Desi, she has always gone above and beyond the normal job description. She has such compassion for each of her patients, and this instance was not out of the ordinary for her. She always gives 110% when at CGH and is such an important asset to the CCU. I am honored to work with her and to follow the example she sets!”

Other CGH staff members nominated for the secomd quarter Sunshine Award included: Kylee Hoagland, Kelly Mitchem, Milli Moreno, Vinh Nguyen, Courtney Parker, Kelsi Peterson, Sally Salerno, Rebecca Stiner, and Kaitlyn Velazquez.

To submit a nomination for extraordinary service that you or a family member have received at CGH Medical Center by a staff member in a non-nursing role, visit www.cghmc.com/sunshine.