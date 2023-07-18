Two Whiteside County 4-H Fair photos

MORRISON – There were plenty of animals to see and things to do at the Whiteside County 4-H Fair last weekend.

Here are a few photos from the Fair.

Kelly Foerder and her kids Addie, Reid and Elsie of Rock Falls, dropped off projects at the Whiteside County 4-H Fair last weekend. The kids are members of the Hume Happy Hustlers 4-H Club. (Sarah Ford/For Shaw Media)

Fallen Byers, 13, of Erie showed two geese and four chickens at the Whiteside County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 14. Fallen is a member of the Fenton Wizards 4-H Club. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)

Gordon Kelm of Tampico is pictured in front of the livestock pavilion at the Whiteside County 4-H Fair on Friday, July 14 during the pork chop BBQ dinner. Kelm is the longest-serving 4-H volunteer in Whiteside County, having been a leader of the Hume Happy Hustlers Club, a Camp volunteer, and a Support Fund volunteer over the past 50 years. He was inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame in 2006. The Whiteside County 4-H Show was held at the fairgrounds July 14-15. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)