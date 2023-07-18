Sterling and Rock Falls Rotary Clubs to broil pork chops and sweet corn July 24

STERLING – The Sterling Noon and Rock Falls Rotary clubs will again team up and host a combined BBQ Pork Chop and Corn Boil lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Sterling Marketplace (Farmer’s Market), 106 Avenue A.

Lunch is $10 and includes a Butcher Shop seasoned broiled pork chop sandwich, two Poci’s ears of corn, chips, cookie and water.

“Our Sterling Rotary Club is over 100 years strong, and we are so grateful for the support of our causes from our local businesses and community members,” said Nick Lareau, chairman of this year’s event. “All proceeds from our fundraising projects go toward recognizing student achievement and supporting our schools with funding for; clubs such as Sterling Robotics, to college scholarships for high school students, support for early childhood literacy programs such as Literacy Is Fun for Everyone (LIFE) through the United Way, boots and shoes for students in need, and study abroad opportunities for our high school students.”

“This is the 87th anniversary of our Club providing service to the Rock Falls community,” Rock Falls Rotary Chairman Keith Zoeller said. “The motto of all Rotarians is ‘Service above Self’, and we think that our Club has had a very positive impact on this community. A key fund raiser for us over the years has been our annual Corn Boil. For the past three years now, we joined with Sterling Noon Rotary’s Pork Chop BBQ for a doubly impressive, combined event. We had nearly 100 volunteers who shucked over 4,000 ears of delicious sweet corn at Poci’s Market & Greenhouse for the next day’s boil. It was amazing!”

“The BBQ pork chop side of the menu features chops from The Butcher Shop with locations in both Rock Falls and Sterling,” Zoeller said. “A few years ago, we decided to source our chops from The Butcher Shop knowing that we were getting fresh and delicious meat from local farmers and the response from our lunch customers was phenomenal!”

“I want to thank all our local sponsors; commercial businesses, agri-businesses, banks, retail businesses, service businesses, the hospital and individuals who provided us with the seed money to hold this event again this year. I’d also like to thank the volunteer chefs, boilers, preppers, assembly line packagers, coordinators and delivery drivers for their contributions to a successful event,” Lareau said. “This year, our goal is again 2,000 lunches!”

There is free delivery for orders of 10 or more (pre-orders due by Thursday), and express pick-up service for orders of 5 or more. Visit the Sterling Noon Rotary or Rock Falls Rotary Facebook pages for an order form, contact sterlingnoonrotary@gmail.com, or call Barb at 815-441-2507.

About Rotary

Rotary is a national humanitarian organization with more than 30,000 clubs worldwide that work to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water and sanitation, promote social justice, support literacy, and grow local economies. Rotary has been guided for 110 years by five foundational values: Service, Fellowship, Diversity, Integrity and Leadership with a motto of “Service Above Self.” For information, visit www.sterlingilrotary.com or www.rockfallsrotary.org