Get your signs or cash ready! Lincoln Highway Buy-Way is back

After a long hiatus, the Lincoln Highway Buy-Way is back Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12.

Anyone along or close to the Lincoln Highway is welcome to have a yard sale, garage sale, church rummage sale, bake sale, car wash and/or business sidewalk sale.

This year, there are two pricing levels for participating: $10 for a listing at: illinoislincolnhighwayassocation.org with mapping, or $15 for a listing at: illinoislincolnhighwayassocation.org with mapping, and an official yard sale sign!

To sign up to participate for $10 via mail, complete the 2023 Sign Up Form at: illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org and mail it with a check or money order so that it can be received through the Post Office by Saturday, Aug. 5. Participants will provide their own yard / garage sale signage.

To participate for $15 including an official Lincoln Highway Yard Sale, register in person at the H. I. Lincoln Store / Lincoln Highway Interpretive Center at: 136 N. Elm St., Franklin Grove, IL 61031. The hours for yard sale registrations are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, or noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Register in person by Sunday, Aug. 6. You can print and bring in the 2023 Sign Up Form.

Anyone interested in buying instead of selling can check: illinoislincolnhighwayassociation.org through Wednesday, Aug. 9 for the latest sale listings! There also will be citywide sales in Fulton.

The Lincoln Highway Buy-Way originated in 2005 across Ohio, then other Midwestern states joined. Established in 1913, the Lincoln Highway was the first coast-to-coast improved highway. It begins in Times Square, New York City and ends near the Golden Gate Bridge, in San Francisco. In Illinois, it passes through the cities such as Chicago Heights, Matteson, Frankfort, New Lenox, Joliet, Plainfield, Oswego, Aurora, Batavia, Geneva, Maple Park, Cortland, DeKalb, Malta, Creston, Rochelle, Ashton, Franklin Grove, Dixon, Sterling, Morrison and Fulton.

For information, please e-mail: illinoislincolnhighwayassoc@gmail.com, call or text: 815-751-2887.