Entries sought for Grand Detour art festival

GRAND DETOUR – The Grand Detour Art Festival committee is still accepting applications from artists to exhibit work at the 74th Grand Detour Art Festival, slated for Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St.

The show is a juried event and open to all artists and artisans who exhibit work of original concept, design, and execution. No work will be exhibited that has been made from commercial kits, models, etc.

No commission will be charged for work sold. Categories include painting, graphics, sculpture, jewelry, photography, drawing, and artisan crafts (clay, fiber, glass, metal, paper, and wood). The show gives cash awards in most categories of work, along with the Best of Show award.

Details on entry requirements and fees for booth space, as well as information on show amenities and exhibitor responsibilities are available at https://www.facebook.com/granddetourartsfestival/. Applications may be downloaded from Grand Detour Arts Festival Facebook site or contact gdartsfestival@gmail.com to request an application.

Jessica Modica will judge the adult exhibits. Jessica is the executive director at the Freeport Art Museum. Her background is in Art History and Museum Studies.

Annie Hermes will judge the student art exhibit. Hermes is an award-winning professional artist with her studio based locally in Dixon. Most notably her work has been published in London’s ArtMaze Magazine, Photographer’s Forum “Best Of” book, NPR’s Got Art calendar, Prairie Wind Art and Literature Magazine, among others.

Hermes aid this about judging this year’s students: “There is an unending flow of creativity when it comes to the students in northern Illinois, and I am humbled to get the chance to learn from their hearts and imaginations!”