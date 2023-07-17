Shutter to Think: Joys of the unexpected

After being hesitant at first, Violet Lucas, 3, is full of smiles and static electricity after completing a trip down the slide at Rock Falls’ Centennial Park Thursday, July 6, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

One of the joys of photojournalism is capturing the unexpected.

When presented with an assignment, visions of what I might encounter or hope to encounter will flash in my mind’s eye. Depending on the nature of the story, I’ll start to form ideas of how I hope to tell the visual side of the story.

Sometimes a more formal environmental portrait is the best lead-in, but oftentimes I want to be the proverbial fly on the wall and let the natural actions of the subject tell the tale.

“Just do what you’d do if I wasn’t here bugging you” and “just act like I’m not here” are two of my signature phrases when I want to capture the most candid aspect of a person.

That being said, of course, one can never plan for everything (And why would you? I ask to all non-type A personalities). And when you’re lucky enough to get that little something extra in a somewhat mundane assignment, it just continues to remind why this job is so special.

We recently did a little update on some new playground equipment in the Sauk Valley and included some recent gear at Centennial Park in Rock Falls. There were a few kids and families milling about, but I really wanted to see a young person emerge from the maw of the big yellow slide.

Well, this little girl was hesitant despite the encouragement from her dad and playtime friends, but she eventually found the gumption to take the plunge.

Lucky for her, the ride was a blast, and lucky for me, static electricity exists. She ended her trip with a smile and a hairstyle reminiscent of the great towers of hair spackled with ’80s-era AquaNet.

It was a fun hook that made the assignment just a little more special.