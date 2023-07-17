King of the Hill declared at RRRMC Hillclimb

OREGON – Wayne Schultz admits he’s 53 years old, but when it comes to climbing a very steep hill on two wheels he’s right back to 17 again.

Schultz won the King of the Hill event at the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club’s Hillclimb on Sunday.

“I am 53, but I act like I’m 17,” said the Animosa, Iowa, resident as he picked up the trophy below the announcer’s stand.

Schultz rode his Honda CR500 over the “table top” and up the 100-foot hill in 6.9 seconds to take home the trophy and bragging rights.

“I went over the table top, hit the berm and then I hoped for the best,” he said, smiling.

Riders from across the region took their best shots at climbing “the hill” on their motorcycles with a variety of class divisions.

The RRRMC was founded in 1935 and is located across from the main entrance to White Pines State Park, 6719 West Pines Road, between Oregon and Polo.

The club is known for its hill climb events, held just to the west of what once was the Pines Drive-In Theater. When the theater closed, the club purchased the land.

Sunday’s event was the second and final event for the club this year.

For information on the Rock River Riders Motorcycle Club and the upcoming event, visit www.rrrmc.org.