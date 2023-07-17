CGH Medical Center announces Summer Scholars

STERLING – CGH Medical Center recently concluded its 2023 Summer Scholars Program – designed to provide students in the CGH service area with an opportunity to explore the healthcare field.
Over the last two months, this year’s participants had the opportunity to work one-on-one with CGH physicians, while also attending lectures about careers in the healthcare field and rotating between various medical departments.
The 2023 program concluded with a luncheon and program, where each of the students described the research project they worked on and/or completed while at CGH.
”We congratulate each of these students not only for their academic achievements thus far, but also for their accomplishments throughout the summer,” Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO said in a news release. “They were all very deserving of this opportunity, and we look forward to watching their careers grow in the health care field.”
The 2023 Summer Scholars included:
- Alexis Finley (Mendota High School) – Alexis will be attending Augustana College in Rock Island, and plans to major in Pre-Med/Biology. She was excited to explore orthopedics and physical therapy, and was eager to learn more about the steps required to become an orthopedic surgeon. Her research project was on Hypertension, and she was mentored by Dr. John Luckey (CGH Family Practice).
- Gracey Malmberg (Sterling High School) – Gracey will be attending Sauk Valley Community College and plans to major in Biology and minor in Spanish. She was most excited to shadow in the Emergency Department and OB-GYN and was eager to learn more about Oncology and Cardiology. Her research project was on Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and she was mentored by Dr. Ashlea Canady, FACS (General Surgery, Wound Healing).
- Emma Megli (Prophetstown High School) – Emma will be attending Aurora University and plans to major in Biology on the Pre-Medicine track. She was most excited to shadow in General Surgery, ED, and Pathology and was eager to learn more about OB-GYN. Her research project was on Skin Cancer Treatments and Complications, and she was mentored by Mark Moran, MPAS, PA-C (Dermatology).