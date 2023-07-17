CGH Medical Center announces Summer Scholars

STERLING – CGH Medical Center recently concluded its 2023 Summer Scholars Program – designed to provide students in the CGH service area with an opportunity to explore the healthcare field.

Over the last two months, this year’s participants had the opportunity to work one-on-one with CGH physicians, while also attending lectures about careers in the healthcare field and rotating between various medical departments.

The 2023 program concluded with a luncheon and program, where each of the students described the research project they worked on and/or completed while at CGH.

”We congratulate each of these students not only for their academic achievements thus far, but also for their accomplishments throughout the summer,” Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO said in a news release. “They were all very deserving of this opportunity, and we look forward to watching their careers grow in the health care field.”

The 2023 Summer Scholars included: