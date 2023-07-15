July 15, 2023
Scholarship recipients named for PFLAG

SAUK VALLEY – PFLAG Sauk Valley awarded scholarships to six area high school seniors in May.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community or identify as an ally. Scholarships are given to those students who best exemplify the goals of PFLAG: advocacy, support and education.

This year’s $500 scholarship winners were Natalie Mealing of Sterling High School and Elizabeth Buikema of Rock Falls High School. Four more scholarships, each worth $400, were presented to Samuel Garncarz and Imagin Terlikowski, both of Oregon High School; Mikayla Preston of Rochelle Township High School; and Angelina Lopez of Sterling High School.

Scholarships are made possible thanks to an annual fundraising dinner in November.

For information about PFLAG Sauk Valley, email pflagsaukvalley@gmail.com or call 815-408-0604.

