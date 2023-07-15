Reps. Fritts and Spain to host joint ‘Tele-Town Hall’

DIXON – State Reps. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, and Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, will host a joint telephone town hall event for constituents in their districts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.

The town hall will focus on major topics from the spring legislative session, including ethics reform, gun bans, public safety and the fiscal 2024 budget. The event also will serve as an opportunity for constituents to ask questions.

“One of the most important aspects of my job is to communicate with the people I represent,” Fritts said in a news release. “This town hall is one way for me to remain accessible and transparent with my constituents about the work being done both in Springfield and right here at home.”

With Fritts and Spain serving “new” legislative districts after the 2020 census remapping, this town hall is an opportunity for them to reach out to new constituents.

Residents will receive a phone call to connect to the town hall on July 18 or they can reach out to the representatives’ offices for the call-in information.

Residents who have questions about the event can call Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690 or Spain’s office at 309-690-7373.