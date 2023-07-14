Whiteside Area Career Center trades camp

Sixty-two campers from around the area are spending a couple weeks learning welding, computer science, automotive and woodworking skills during Whiteside Area Carer Center’s summer trades camp.

Each camper between sixth and eighth grade will spend two days learning about a trade and building a project before moving on to the next session.

Projects include a wooden stool, a metal tool box, a mousetrap-powered car and a Q-tip firing crossbow.

The trades camp was open to all students whose school districts feed into WACC.