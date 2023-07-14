July 14, 2023
Whiteside Area Career Center trades camp

By Alex T. Paschal
Grant Workman, 12, of Tampico works on sanding a project Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Whiteside Area Career Center. The trades school held a two week trades camp for sixth through eighth graders.

Grant Workman, 12, of Tampico works on sanding a project Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Whiteside Area Career Center. The trades school held a two week trades camp for sixth through eighth graders.

Sixty-two campers from around the area are spending a couple weeks learning welding, computer science, automotive and woodworking skills during Whiteside Area Carer Center’s summer trades camp.

Each camper between sixth and eighth grade will spend two days learning about a trade and building a project before moving on to the next session.

Projects include a wooden stool, a metal tool box, a mousetrap-powered car and a Q-tip firing crossbow.

The trades camp was open to all students whose school districts feed into WACC.

Cannon Sands, 12, of Rock Falls removes a tire during the automotive trade camp session at WACC Thursday, July 13, 2023. Campers spent two days at four different sessions over the course of eight days.

Cannon Sands, 12, of Rock Falls removes a tire during the automotive trade camp session at WACC Thursday, July 13, 2023. Campers spent two days at four different sessions over the course of eight days.

