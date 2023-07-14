July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

PACT’s The Jungle Book

By Alex T. Paschal
Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book.

Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

The Jungle Book will be performed by Polo Area Community Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Louise Quick Park in Polo.

Bring a chair or blanket for outdoor seating. In case of rain, the show will be moved to the Polo Town Hall.

Image 1 of 4
Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book.

Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Image 1 of 4
Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book.

Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

PoloTheaterOgle County
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media