PACT’s The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book will be performed by Polo Area Community Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Louise Quick Park in Polo.

Bring a chair or blanket for outdoor seating. In case of rain, the show will be moved to the Polo Town Hall.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Brodie Frederick as Mowgli is surrounded for a scene during rehearsal Thursday, July 13, 2023 of Polo Area Community Theater’s The Jungle Book. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)