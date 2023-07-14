Old building in Tampico to be torn down July 15

TAMPICO – What is thought to be one of the oldest buildings in the village of Tampico, located behind the Tampico Area Historical Society Museum, 119 Main St., will be demolished at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Members of the historical society voted to demolish the building because of its “poor condition”, said Terry Gaskill, a director on the TAHS board.

The building is about 15 feet wide, 25 feet long and 15 feet high, Gaskill said.

“Help is needed for this project and anyone willing is welcome to join in,” Gaskill said in a news release. “Board pieces will be available to the public for a donation to the Tampico Area Historical Society. This money will be used for the TAHS matching fundraiser sponsored by Prophetstown Adult Chapter 516 Royal Neighbors of America and other fundraisers will be planned at a later date.”

RNA National Headquarters, located in Rock Island. RNA will match total donations up to $1,000 for the TAHS, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, according to the release.