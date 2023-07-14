Dixon announces hydrant flushing schedule

DIXON – City officials have announced the schedule for hydrant flushing.

“Hydrant flushing is essential in maintaining a sound distribution system that will deliver a safe and reliable supply of potable water. Flushing removes mineral deposits and pulls fresh water into low flow areas in order to prevent minerals from accumulating and forming scale. Additionally, flushing allows city personnel to check hydrants for proper function. Water flows are also checked city wide to be certain sufficient water is available to fight fires,” officials said in a news release. “City staff recognizes that hydrant flushing can be inconvenient for residents and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we complete this necessary task.”

Monday, July 17:

South side of Rock River to 7th St. from Galena Ave to Idle Oaks.

Tuesday, July 18:

South side of Rock River to 7th St. to the west of Galena Avenue.

Wednesday, July 19:

South side of Rock River. South of 7th St. including the Industrial Park.

Thursday, July 20:

North side of Rock River. East of Galena Avenue out to the Prison.

Friday, July 21:

North side of Rock River. West of Galena Avenue including Lowell Park Road.

Customers may notice some rusty water while the hydrants are being flushed, but this should clear after a short time. For additional information, contact the water department at 815-288-4557.