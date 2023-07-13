Rep. Fritts to host School Supply Drive for local students

DIXON - State Representative Bradley Fritts (R-Dixon) is hosting his first annual School Supply Drive for students in need. Local school districts have provided a list of new items needed for incoming students across various grade levels.

“If we want to improve our education system, we need to ensure all students have access to the resources they need to excel in their studies,” said Fritts. “Without the necessary supplies, it’s incredibly challenging for any student to succeed. Let’s come together as a community to provide these children with the tools they need to build a brighter future.”

Donations can be made at any of the following drop-off locations beginning on July 17 through July 31.

Amboy High School - 11 E Hawley St, Amboy

Ashton Village Hall - 810 Main St, Ashton

Dixon Rural Fire Department - 1020 Palmyra St, Dixon

Dixon High School - 300 Mark Dallas Way, Dixon

Dixon School District Office - 1335 Franklin Grove Rd, Dixon

Rep. Fritts’ Dixon District Office - 101 W. 1st Street, Suite 501, Dixon.

Open Sesame - 1101 Middle Rd, Dixon

Bright Beginnings - 1033 Franklin Grove Rd, Dixon

Sauk Valley Community College - 173 IL-2, Dixon

Rochelle High School - 1401 E Flagg Rd, Rochelle

Rock Falls High School - 101 12th Ave, Rock Falls

Polo High School - 100 S Union Ave, Polo

Earlville Village Center - 210 W. Railroad St, Earlville

Paw Paw Village Hall - 362 Chicago Rd, Paw Paw

Waterman Village Hall - 215 W Adams St, Waterman

Morrison City Hall - 200 W Main St, Morrison

Sterling High School - 1608 4th Ave. Sterling

For more information about the School Supply Drive, including a list of requested supplies, visit RepFritts.com