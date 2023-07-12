Sauk Valley News Briefs

Christmas in July

The Kable Concert Band will bring “Christmas in July” to downtown Mt. Morris at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Enjoy an evening of holiday favorites like “Winter Wonderland”, “Santa Claus”, and “White Christmas”. Organizers are planning a “happy” and “cool” concert in the Reckmeyer Bandshell on the campus square.

The Kable Band is directed by Andy Eckardt. Benches are supplied or attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. (Might need your winter coat...just in case!)

Hike the Canal

The Friends of the Canal will hold their monthly Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, July 16. This month’s hike will be from Bridge 34 to Bridge 37. The hike is 3.5 miles in length and has been named the “Woodcock”.

Participants should meet at Bridge 37 (Geneseo Campground) at 1:30 p.m., where they will be shuttled to Bridge 34 to begin the hike. The Geneseo Campground is located on Route 82 north of Geneseo and on the north side of the canal.

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the Canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs. You need not be a member of the Friends to join us in any of the hikes. There is no fee for the hikes. Hikers should dress weather appropriately.

For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at: 815-664-2403 or visit: www.friends-hennepin-canal.org .

Another hike is planned for Aug. 20, from Bridge 59 to Bridge 56, 3.8 miles.

Dertz graduates from Navy Nuclear Power Training Command

Lanark resident Ethan Dertz graduated from the United States Navy Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) in Goose Creek, South Carolina on July 7. Dertz, an Eastland High School Class of 2022 member, is now a Nuclear Machinist Mate and graduated “with distinction” (GPA 3.4-3.6).

Dertz is two-thirds of the way through the US Navy nuclear “pipeline”, often regarded as the toughest academic school in the Department of Defense.

He will next attend prototype training at the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU), also in Goose Creek.

