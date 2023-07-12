Dixon Council dedicates $40K to help Chamber Main Street match state grant

DIXON – Dixon City Council members unanimously voted to give $40,000 to the Dixon Chamber of Commerce & Main Street to help match a state tourism grant.

On Monday, Chamber Main Street Executive Director Amanda Wike told council members the funds will be used for a $180,000 marketing project.

“This will just promote tourism and travel throughout Lee County,” Wike said. “It’s through a year-long campaign including, but not limited to, website redevelopment, some targeted ad space and bringing some influencers into the community to just share the news about everything we have going on here in Lee County.”

Half of the funds will come from the state, $40,000 from the city, $40,000 from Lee County and $10,000 from the Chamber Main Street’s operating budget, Wike said.

The city’s portion comes from the COVID-19 Relief Fund’s donation budget line, according to a council action form describing the request.

Council members discussed the marketing effort during their Dec. 5, 2022, meeting, but did not vote at that time. There was no discussion before the July 10 vote.

In January, the Lee County Board approved dedicating $40,000 to the grant out of capital funds. There was no discussion at that time.