Dozens of butterflies released in memory of loved ones

OREGON – The milkweed plants at the Serenity Hospice & Home were a welcome site for 363 monarch butterflies released Saturday in the organization’s memorial butterfly release.

When the bright orange and black butterflies flew from their envelopes most sought out the coveted native plant for some quick-energy juice, on the manicured gardens at Serenity Home, 1658 Illinois Route 2, south of Oregon, Illinois.

Bentley Helfrich, 9, of Dixon, encourages a Monarch butterfly to land on a milkweed plant during the Serenity Hospice & Home Memorial Butterfly Release on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Oregon.

Doris Peterson of Byron brought along a bouquet of fresh flowers for her butterfly to feast on. “I come every year,” she said. “For my husband, Carl, and my friend, Ferd Fransen.”

The Drozd and Groenhagen family, of Mt. Morris and Oregon, released several butterflies in memory of their loved ones, Leona Groenhagen and Lois Nelson.

Twin brothers Nathan and Nelson Drozd, 2, with their mom, Brittany, buzzed around as sister Natalie released one of the butterflies in memory of Brittany’s mom, Lois, and her grandmother, Leona.

Across the lawn, Bennett Full, 9, of Dixon made sure no one accidentally stepped on any of the butterflies, especially the wobbly ones.

“Ooh, you were like only two centimeters from stepping on that one,” Bennett said as he swooped down to scoop up the butterfly and place it back on a milkweed plant. “That was close.”

Joslyn Weinger, 4, of Polo, held out a popsicle for her butterfly to land on as her mom, Jaci, snapped a photo.

“This is for her great-grandma and papa,” Jaci said.

Serenity Bereavement Coordinator Cathy Warren said 29 dozen butterflies were ordered for this year’s event with an additional 15 just in case any of the butterflies weren’t able to fly free after transport.

“We had 334 people who said they would be attending,” Warren said. “We could not have asked for better weather.”

Before the release, Lynn Knodle, executive director, spoke on why the butterflies are used as a tribute.

“Just like the delicate wings of a butterfly, our loved ones have taken flight. Leaving behind the pain and suffering of this world to embark on a new journey of peace and eternal freedom,” Knodle said. “The butterfly is a profound symbol of hope, love and transformation. And when we release these vibrant and graceful creatures into the world we are reminded that our loved ones’ spirits live on within us.

“The essence of the butterfly flutters gently in our hearts reminding us of their endearing presence in our lives,” she said. “May the flight of each butterfly symbolize the flight of our loved ones, carrying them to a place of peace and serenity. And may their flight also bring us comfort and remind us that love transcends all boundaries connecting us to those we have lost.”

About Serenity

Serenity Hospice & Home is a nonprofit, “free standing” organization guided by a board of directors with fiduciary responsibility to the hospice organization and to the community.

The agency is licensed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to promote Comprehensive Hospice Care and to operate a Hospice Residence. Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance is accepted. Hospice care is available to all who are in need: children, adults and older adults.

Serenity Home was established and accepted its first patient in April 2009. It offers the patient and family a home-like environment, while providing the full complement of hospice’s comfort-oriented care and services, including: expert pain and symptom management, 24-hour nursing care, assistance with tasks of daily living, friendly visits from volunteers, spiritual and psychosocial counseling for patients and their loved ones, and bereavement care and support for surviving family members.

For information, visit serenityhospiceandhome.org.