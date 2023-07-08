Get on your tractor and drive! Ride is set for July 22

FRANKLIN GROVE – If you have a tractor and are looking to “ride,” the Living History Antique Equipment Association of Franklin Grove has something planned to put you in that driver’s seat.

The organization’s annual Tractor Drive is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, from the organization’s 20-acre show grounds facility located 1 mile south of Franklin Grove.

From the show grounds, tractors will travel on back roads toward Oregon, where participants will have an opportunity to eat lunch or grab an ice cream cone.

After refreshments, the group will return to the show grounds about 2:30 p.m., having completed a 32-mile round trip.

Participants do not need to be an LHAEA member, and there is no fee to participate.

“You will, however, need to own or borrow a tractor,” said Tom Brown, an LHAEA member. “This is an event designed to ‘drive slowly and enjoy the countryside,’ so any [rubber-tired] tractor capable of traveling [about] 10 miles per hour is ideal. If your tractor is slightly slower, we will try to accommodate you.”

The LHAEA also will host its 43rd annual Equipment Show on Aug. 5 and 6 featuring “Case” tractors, but with a standing invitation for all brands.

“At the show, you can view row after row of antique tractors and farm equipment, as well as witness threshing demonstrations, rock crushing, sawmill operations, potato digging, flour milling and many more activities from the past,” Brown said. “There are also a number of games and contests to keep your youngsters entertained. Remember, you do not have to be a LHAEA member to participate in the tractor drive or attend the annual show, but if you like this type of activity, everyone is welcome to join the LHAEA organization. The annual membership dues are just $10 per year, and that includes club newsletters and an annual picnic.”

To join, call Brad Estock at 815-757-1460.