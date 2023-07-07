Sauk Valley News Briefs

American Legion Dinner

The American Legion Post 12 will be serving roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll salad and dessert 5-7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $12. Please call 815-284-2003 to reserve your meal, available for dine-in at the post, 1120 First St. or for carry out.

AA Meetings in Rock Falls, Sterling

There are two Open AA Speaker meetings every month in Rock Falls and Sterling: on the first Saturday of the month at the Sauk Valley group in Rock Falls located at the American Legion Hall (on the second floor, handicap accessibility) 712 4th Ave. Rock Falls.

The doors open at 5 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m. (pot luck for those who are able). The speaker begins at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of the month is the Open AA Speaker meeting at the Twin City Group located in Bazaar Americana at 609 W. 3rd St. Sterling. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., the meal is at 6 p.m. (also potluck) followed by the speaker at 7 p.m.

For a compete list of AA meetings in Whiteside, Lee, Ogle and Carroll counties download the free app Meeting Guide.

Open Meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous are open to the public, to any who are seeking to learn about this program of recovery from alcoholism.

Senior Fair

State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting an upcoming senior fair at DeKalb High School, 501 Dresser Road, on Wednesday, July 12.

The event is free, open to the public, and will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fritts is hosting the event with state Sens. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, and Dave Syverson, R-Cherry Valley, House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and state Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore.

“This fair will give seniors the tools they need to lead happy and healthy lives,” Fritts said. “It also allows them to receive multiple services all at once which saves them both time and money.” Light refreshments will be served.

For information call Fritts’ office at 815-561-3690 or visit RepFritts.com.

Children’s Grief Camp

Serenity Hospice and Home will facilitate a Children’s Grief Camp from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 3 for children ages 5-13.

The camp will be held at the Nash Recreation Center, 304 S. 5th St., Oregon, and will give children the chance to connect with others who have experienced loss. They will spend time swimming and playing a variety of sports. They will also get to work on meaningful crafts that memorialize their loved one and give them an opportunity to talk about their memories.

Serenity will provide lunch and a snack. This camp reinforces the importance of connecting with others while going through challenging times.

To register, call Denise Watts or Cathy Warren of the Serenity Bereavement Team at 815-732-2499. The sign up deadline is Friday, July 28.

Nuclear plant emergency response exercise this month

An exercise to test emergency response plans for the area surrounding the Byron Nuclear Power Station is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25. Emergency response personnel from the state of Illinois, Ogle County, Winnebago County, and Constellation will participate in the exercise.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate the units of government during the exercise. FEMA will provide preliminary findings at an 11 a.m. meeting on July 28, at the Ogle County Emergency Operation Center, 500 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle. The public and media may attend this meeting.