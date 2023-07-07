Making Dixon ‘spiffy’

DIXON – Discover Dixon’s “Beautify Dixon” committee hit the streets Thursday morning to give the city its once a month “spiffication.”

Mostly comprised of volunteers from the Rock River Garden Club, the group meets at the Beanblossom parking lot the first Thursday of the month and hits the streets armed with buckets, brooms and dust pans to just give the streets a little extra love.

Clean up starts in the spring and runs as long as the weather holds.

Volunteers were impressed how clean the streets were on Thursday being just a few days after thousands of people attended downtown for the annual Petunia Fest.

More volunteers are needed, the next scheduled day is Aug. 3. Anyone interested in volunteering should meet in the Beanblossom parking lot at 8 a.m.