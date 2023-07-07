July 07, 2023
Shaw Local
Making Dixon ‘spiffy’

By Alex T. Paschal
Sue Bennett (left) and Linda Loescher watch for traffic as they give Dixon a spit shine Thursday, July 6, 2023 during a monthly clean up day. Despite the thousands of people who visited Dixon for Petunia Fest, the volunteers commented how clean everything was and gave a thumbs up to the city and the Petunia Fest crew for their efforts.

Sue Bennett (left) and Linda Loescher watch for traffic as they give Dixon a spit shine Thursday, July 6, 2023 during a monthly clean up day. Despite the thousands of people who visited Dixon for Petunia Fest, the volunteers commented how clean everything was and gave a thumbs up to the city and the Petunia Fest crew for their efforts.

DIXON – Discover Dixon’s “Beautify Dixon” committee hit the streets Thursday morning to give the city its once a month “spiffication.”

Mostly comprised of volunteers from the Rock River Garden Club, the group meets at the Beanblossom parking lot the first Thursday of the month and hits the streets armed with buckets, brooms and dust pans to just give the streets a little extra love.

Clean up starts in the spring and runs as long as the weather holds.

Volunteers were impressed how clean the streets were on Thursday being just a few days after thousands of people attended downtown for the annual Petunia Fest.

More volunteers are needed, the next scheduled day is Aug. 3. Anyone interested in volunteering should meet in the Beanblossom parking lot at 8 a.m.

Sue Bennett (left) and Linda Loescher look for litter along Galena Avenue in Dixon Thursday, July 6, 2023 while on refuse patrol. Loescher’s son joked with mom about the volunteers bering a “chain gang.”

Sue Bennett (left) and Linda Loescher look for litter along Galena Avenue in Dixon Thursday, July 6, 2023 while on refuse patrol. Loescher's son joked with mom about the volunteers bering a "chain gang."

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media