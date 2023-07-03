Music and fireworks part of Monday fun at Petunia Festival

DIXON – Start your week off right with more Petunia Festival fun.

The carnival continues Monday from 1 to 11 p.m. Wristbands cost $35 a day. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride requires two, three or four tickets.

Other Monday events are:

Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m., DHS Cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive

Brush & Bloom: 9 a.m. to noon, Old Lee County Courthouse

Cruise-in Style Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Dixon Park

Old Settlers Log Cabin Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lincoln Statue Drive between Galena and Peoria bridges

Dixon Dish: Noon to midnight, downtown entertainment/food venue

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: 5 to 11 p.m., downtown entertainment/food venue; $10 a person at the gate for those ages 13 and older. Half Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timothy Morris Band, 6:30 p.m.; Mirabilia, 8:30 p.m.;

50/50 Drawing: About 9 p.m. G&M Stella Main Stage, Riverfront

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Riverfront

Everclear: 10 p.m. at the G&M Stella Main Stage