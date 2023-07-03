July 03, 2023
Music and fireworks part of Monday fun at Petunia Festival

Fireworks light up the sky behind the Reagan statue in Dixon Sunday, July 3, 2022 as the Petunia Fest nears to a close. The day ended with hip-hop group “Too Hype Crew” entertaining a huge crowd.

Fireworks light up the sky behind the Ronald Reagan statue in Dixon at the 2022 Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON – Start your week off right with more Petunia Festival fun.

The carnival continues Monday from 1 to 11 p.m. Wristbands cost $35 a day. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride requires two, three or four tickets.

Other Monday events are:

Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m., DHS Cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive

Brush & Bloom: 9 a.m. to noon, Old Lee County Courthouse

Cruise-in Style Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., John Dixon Park

Old Settlers Log Cabin Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lincoln Statue Drive between Galena and Peoria bridges

Dixon Dish: Noon to midnight, downtown entertainment/food venue

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: 5 to 11 p.m., downtown entertainment/food venue; $10 a person at the gate for those ages 13 and older. Half Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timothy Morris Band, 6:30 p.m.; Mirabilia, 8:30 p.m.;

50/50 Drawing: About 9 p.m. G&M Stella Main Stage, Riverfront

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., Riverfront

Ticketed Entertainment Area: ($10 a person at the gate for those 13 and older)

Everclear: 10 p.m. at the G&M Stella Main Stage

