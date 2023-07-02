A Sunday full of fun planned for Petunia Fest

DIXON – The weekend is packed with plenty of Petunia Festival fun, highlighted by the ever-popular parade.

The carnival continues Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $35 per day. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride requires two, three or four tickets.

Other Sunday events are:

Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m., DHS Cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive

Community Worship: 9 a.m. Main Stage Riverfront

Old Settlers Log Cabin Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lincoln Statue Drive between Galena and Peoria bridges

Parade: 1 p.m. Peoria Avenue from St. Mary’s Catholic School north to Dixon High School

Dixon Dish: Noon to midnight, downtown entertainment/food venue

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: From 5 to 11 p.m., downtown entertainment/food venue; $10 per person at the gate for those ages 13 and older. Slick Trigger at 5:30 p.m., Gina Venier at 6:30 p.m.,3 Day Rain at 8:30 p.m. and Michael Ray at 9:30 p.m.