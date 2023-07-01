Weekend will be packed with Petunia Festival fun

DIXON – The weekend is packed with plenty of Petunia Festival fun.

The carnival, located on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront, runs Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 11 p.m.

Wristbands are $35 per day. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride requires two, three or four tickets.

Other Saturday events are:

Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m. DHS cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive

Reagan Run: Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. Run start at 8 a.m. at the Reagan Home

Fishing Derby: 8 to 10 a.m. North side riverfront between Galena and Peoria bridges

Tennis Classic: Page Park, 614 Palmyra St.

Al Morrison All-Star: 9 a.m. Page Park Ball Diamonds

Volleyball Tournament: 9 a.m. Plum Hollow Courts, 1933 Route 26

The Petunia Fest Trilogy Challenge IV: 9 a.m. Page Park, presented by Rock River Disc Golf and Pin High Disc Supply

Think Pink Craft Show: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St.

Nuts About Art: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Dixon Park, 515 N. Galena Ave.

Reagan Boyhood Home Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 810 S. Hennepin Ave.

Bingo: 10 a.m., Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road

Bags Tournament: 11 a.m., Bean Blossom parking lot

Dixon Dish: Noon to midnight, downtown entertainment/food venue

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: 5 to 11 p.m., downtown entertainment/food venue, $10 a person at the gate for those ages 13 and older. BAJA at 5:30 p.m., Kirkland at 6:30 p.m. and The Trippin Billies at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday events:

Pancakes and Petunias: 6 to 11 a.m., DHS Cafeteria, 300 Lincoln Statue Drive

Community Worship: 9 a.m. Main Stage Riverfront

Old Settlers Log Cabin Open: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lincoln Statue Drive between Galena and Peoria bridges

Parade: 1 p.m. Peoria Avenue from St. Mary’s Catholic School north to Dixon High School

Dixon Dish: Noon to midnight, downtown entertainment/food venue

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: From 5 to 11 p.m., downtown entertainment/food venue; $10 per person at the gate for those ages 13 and older. Slick Trigger at 5:30 p.m., Gina Venier at 6:30 p.m.,3 Day Rain at 8:30 p.m. and Michael Ray at 9:30 p.m.