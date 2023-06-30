June 30, 2023
Plenty of Friday fun at Petunia Festival

By Shaw Local News Network
Gary Suess of Tower Sound assembles one of the stages for Petunia Fest on Thursday evening. The entertainment area along the riverfront will offer a variety of live music starting Friday night. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

DIXON - Petunia Festival has a full slate of activities for Friday.

The carnival begins on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront with special needs quiet hours from 3 to 5 p.m. The carnival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Operation times for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are 1 to 11 p.m.

Wristbands are available Friday for $30 and $35 for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride costs 2, 3 or 4 tickets.

Other Friday events are:

Think Pink Craft Show: noon to 6 p.m., Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St.

Reagan Boyhood Home Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 810 S. Hennepin Ave.

Bingo: 10 a.m., Dixon Elks Lodge1 279, Franklin Grove Road.

Dixon Dish: 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Entertainment/Food Venue.

Family Fun Night: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

Meet and Greet our Ukrainian Community Members: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse.

Ice Cream Social: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 6:30 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

Dixon Municipal Band Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: 5 to 11 p.m., downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, $10 per person at the gate for those 13 and up: Velvet 100 - 5:30 p.m.; Invisible Cartoons - 6:30 p.m.; Class Field Trip - 8:30 p.m.; Too Much Molly Band - 9:30 p.m.

Waste barrels and fencing are lined up along a building near the Riverfront in Dixon on Thursday waiting to be deployed for the Petunia Festival. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Waste barrels and fencing are lined up along a building near the Riverfront on Thursday in Dixon waiting to be deployed for the Petunia Festival. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

