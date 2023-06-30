Plenty of Friday fun at Petunia Festival

DIXON - Petunia Festival has a full slate of activities for Friday.

The carnival begins on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront with special needs quiet hours from 3 to 5 p.m. The carnival continues from 5 to 11 p.m. Operation times for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are 1 to 11 p.m.

Wristbands are available Friday for $30 and $35 for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50, 20 for $25 and 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride costs 2, 3 or 4 tickets.

Other Friday events are:

• Think Pink Craft Show: noon to 6 p.m., Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St.

• Reagan Boyhood Home Tours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 810 S. Hennepin Ave.

• Bingo: 10 a.m., Dixon Elks Lodge1 279, Franklin Grove Road.

• Dixon Dish: 5 p.m. to midnight, downtown Entertainment/Food Venue.

• Family Fun Night: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

• Meet and Greet our Ukrainian Community Members: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse.

• Ice Cream Social: 5 to 7 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

• Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 6:30 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

• Dixon Municipal Band Concert: 7 to 9 p.m., Old Lee County Courthouse Lawn.

• Ticketed Entertainment Area Open: 5 to 11 p.m., downtown Entertainment/Food Venue, $10 per person at the gate for those 13 and up: Velvet 100 - 5:30 p.m.; Invisible Cartoons - 6:30 p.m.; Class Field Trip - 8:30 p.m.; Too Much Molly Band - 9:30 p.m.

Waste barrels and fencing are lined up along a building near the Riverfront in Dixon on Thursday waiting to be deployed for the Petunia Festival. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)