Illinois 78 to reopen in Whiteside County Saturday

DIXON – Illinois 78 from the Whiteside-Carroll County line to U.S. 30 in Morrison will reopen to traffic starting Saturday, weather permitting.

The road has been closed since May 30 to replace several culverts in the 7.5-mile work zone.

Remaining work on Illinois 78 consists of resurfacing. There will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers for the remainder of the $7.3 million project, which is expected to be completed by the end of September, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation news release.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” according to the release.

For IDOT District 2 updates or view area construction details, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.