Aspiring EMTs wanted for course at Sauk Valley Community College

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College is looking for people interested in becoming an emergency medical technician.

The EMT basic course is designed to train fire and rescue personnel and persons interested in pursuing a career in prehospital emergency care.

Students will gain the knowledge and skills to provide basic emergency medical assistance to people in need.

The curriculum, developed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, prepares students for the National certification examinations.

An EMT is trained to respond to emergency situations and provide efficient and immediate care to the ill and injured. They transport patients to an appropriate medical facility. The EMT possesses the basic knowledge and skills necessary to provide appropriate interventions at the scene and during transport.

EMTs are in high demand, and those interested may be able to help out their local fire department and community, EMT instructor Dave Lohse said.

The course combines reading, lecture, computer-based and online learning, and practical labs; a minimum 10-15 hour per week time-commitment is to be expected.

Skills taught include all areas of patient assessment (medical, cardiac, pediatric, and trauma), airway management, splinting and appropriate interventions.

The cost of the course is $899, and financial aid and scholarships are available. The next course begins July 31. Go to svcc.edu for information.