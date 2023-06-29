June 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Work begins July 7 on Route 30 bridge in Rock Falls

By Shaw Local News Network
Bridge work sign

Bridge work sign

ROCK FALLS – Construction on the U.S. Route 30 bridge over the Rock River, 1.5 miles west of Rock Falls, begins July 7 and will last until Aug. 1, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The bridge deck will be ground to provide a smoother road surface.

One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by flaggers.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

Follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or go to GettingAroundIllinois.com for area construction details.

Rock FallsConstruction
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois