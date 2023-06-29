Work begins July 7 on Route 30 bridge in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Construction on the U.S. Route 30 bridge over the Rock River, 1.5 miles west of Rock Falls, begins July 7 and will last until Aug. 1, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The bridge deck will be ground to provide a smoother road surface.

One lane of traffic will be open and controlled by flaggers.

Motorists can expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.

Follow @IDOTDistrict2 on Twitter or go to GettingAroundIllinois.com for area construction details.