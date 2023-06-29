Rep. Fritts, R-Dixon, announces summer tour July schedule

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has begun his 2023 Summer Tour, which consists of traveling office hours and Coffee & Conversation at locally owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Fritts also will be traveling to local businesses and governments in an effort to better understand their needs, he said in a news release.

Traveling office hours:

July 12, Mendota City Hall, 800 Washington St., 10-11:30 a.m.

July 26, Malta Community Building, 115 S. Third St.,10-11 a.m.

July 26, Creston Library, 107 S. Main St., 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 26, at Rochelle City Hall, 20 N. Sixth St., 1:30-3 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation:

July 5, Ziggie’s, 1212 First Ave., Mendota 8-10 a.m.

July 19, A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave., Rock Falls, 8-10 a.m.

Go to repfritts.com/summertour for more information, including the full schedule of tour events.