June 29, 2023
Shaw Local
Rep. Fritts, R-Dixon, announces summer tour July schedule

By Shaw Local News Network
State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, held his first Traveling Office Hours on June 7, stopping at Franklin Grove Village Hall on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Pictured with Fritts (center) are Jim Lillyman, chair of the Franklin Creek Conservation Association and Marge Dixon and Jim Merrell, who came to voice their concerns with Fritts over tree removal plans at Franklin Creek State Natural Area.

DIXON – State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, has begun his 2023 Summer Tour, which consists of traveling office hours and Coffee & Conversation at locally owned coffee shops and restaurants.

Fritts also will be traveling to local businesses and governments in an effort to better understand their needs, he said in a news release.

Traveling office hours:

July 12, Mendota City Hall, 800 Washington St., 10-11:30 a.m.

July 26, Malta Community Building, 115 S. Third St.,10-11 a.m.

July 26, Creston Library, 107 S. Main St., 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

July 26, at Rochelle City Hall, 20 N. Sixth St., 1:30-3 p.m.

Coffee & Conversation:

July 5, Ziggie’s, 1212 First Ave., Mendota 8-10 a.m.

July 19, A’s Kitchen, 2004 First Ave., Rock Falls, 8-10 a.m.

Go to repfritts.com/summertour for more information, including the full schedule of tour events.

