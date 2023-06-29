June 29, 2023
Golf cart parade is Saturday in Grand Detour

Mark and Linda Downey's decorated golf cart, "The Red Great White and Blue" heads down a street during the 2022 Grand Detour Golf Cart Parade followed by Mike and Sherry Shaulis' vintage 1969 vintage Harley Davidson golf cart. This year's parade is Saturday.

GRAND DETOUR – The village will host its fourth annual Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade on Saturday - with plenty of red, white and blue creativity.

Lineup is at 7:30 p.m. at John Deere Historic Site. The parade kicks off at 8 p.m. Golf carts, ATVs, 4-wheelers and bicycles are welcome, preferably decorated “with lots of red, white and blue,” organizer Jim Ross said.

Last year, 61 vehicles, decorated with various themes, took part including a shark-themed entry by Mark and Linda Downey, thanks to a freezer shipping box and some big googly eyes from Amazon.

The fireworks have been postponed to July 21.

The all-village garage sales will start at 7:30 a.m. July 14 and 15, with maps available at the Grand Detour Shell station.

So far, more than 20 are planned. Anyone interested in having a sale can contact Connie Ross at 815-973-0988 to get on the map. The fee is $5, which helps pay the cost of advertising and printing the maps.

