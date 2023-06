DIXON – The Dixon Municipal Band will present its annual Patriotic Concert in conjunction with the Petunia Festival at 7 p.m. Friday on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn.

The concert will include The Gallant Seventh, The Blue And The Gray, Armed Forces Salute, America, Panorama USA, Americans We March, The Spirit Of Liberty, The Petunia Festival March, Big Band Showcase, America The Beautiful, and The Stars And Stripes Forever.