Durbin visits Amboy fire station to highlight $360,000 in funds; sees training ‘Sims’ in action

AMBOY – On a day where a grayish haze blanketed much of northern Illinois because of smoke from wildfires in Canada, Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) stopped by the Amboy Fire Station to talk firsthand about how a federal grant program is helping rural fire districts save lives.

Durbin stood inside the fire station Tuesday afternoon and met with local firefighters and EMTs to discuss how the Amboy Fire Protection District has used $361,000 through the Supporting and Improving Rural EMS Needs (SIREN) Act to train and recruit staff, conduct courses to satisfy certification requirements and buy equipment.

“This shows there are times when government actually works,” said Durbin, referring to his legislation that authorized new funding for a grant program to directly support rural fire/EMS agencies.

He said he was approached by a local firefighter in Nauvoo in downstate Hancock County who suggested a federal grant program be established to help rural fire districts across the U.S. to buy new equipment to help save lives.

“I thought it was a pretty good idea. I knew where Nauvoo was and I realized that the emergency medical help they were providing was really life-saving help,” Durbin said. “I knew we had to try. We had to find a way to get this thing passed. And the only way we could get this passed was to find a Republican senator who would join this Democratic senator in putting this together.”

Durbin said he asked Pat Roberts, then a Kansas senator, to co-sponsor the bill. The bipartisan duo agreed to put $5 million for the program in the Farm Bill.

The bill was initially signed into law in 2018. Since then, Durbin and U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) have led the appropriations effort to grow the program from $5 million annually to $10.5 million this year.

The SIREN Act has resulted in new funds to rural EMS/fire agencies in Nauvoo, Amboy, Jerseyville, and Gibson City, Illinois.

Through the SIREN Act, funding can be used to train and recruit staff and purchase equipment, including everything from naloxone and first aid kits to power stretchers or new ambulances.

“In rural parts of Illinois, where the nearest hospital may be miles away, our fire and EMS personnel often serve as the frontline health care providers for their communities,” Durbin said. “They face immense challenges, from medical emergencies to fire incidents, requiring them to be versatile and well-equipped. The funding provided to Amboy Fire Protection District through my SIREN Act will bolster their efforts, ensuring that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fulfill their critical roles.”

Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant has written the grant application for the AFPD for the past three years. He said the SIREN Act came at the right time.

“Rural EMS staffing and training was at an epidemic level, but now is at a critical crossroad,” Bryant said. “The timing of the SIREN Act was impeccable. The Amboy Fire Protection District was awarded the first grant in Illinois and has now received the funding for three years in the amount of $360,000. It has allowed us to do distance learning during the onset of COVID-19 and improve our cache of training equipment that not only benefits Amboy, but our neighbors. The cost benefit in our area and the neighboring area brings this equipment to pennies per citizen to improve life-saving skills to our communities and train new and existing staff.

“This grant has paid for 100 percent of the on-boarding cost of new EMTs and training for all new and current members,” Bryant said.

Amboy EMT Keegan Shaw knows firsthand how the funding has helped. He obtained his EMT training and license at SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford.

“I went through the training thanks to your grant. I am very appreciative,” he told Durbin as he demonstrated how an infant ‘SimMan’ – one of the pieces of equipment obtained with the grant funds – works to help train emergency medical responders. “I just want to say thank you for helping.”

The advanced patient simulator can display neurological symptoms as well as physiological, Shaw said as he punched symptoms into the ‘Sim’ via a handheld video controller. Shaw then programmed the ‘Sim’ to show symptoms of an overdose and then a seizure that can be used to help first responders learn how physical signs can be identified for proper treatment.

“This is very helpful for those out in the field,” the 25-year-old told Durbin. “It coos, it cries. It’s supposed to be as accurate as possible as to what you could find in real situations. We can even change vital signs.”

The Amboy Fire Protection District has received awards in fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2022 totaling $361,000 to enhance training for its EMTs and paramedics to satisfy state and national certifications, Durbin said in a news release.

Durbin said he intends to continue his efforts to help rural districts receive funding to train personnel and buy equipment – common challenges for rural fire districts that rely on volunteers.

“This is typically an American response to a problem,” said Durbin, referring to how many rural fire departments rely on volunteers. “I want to be there to help. So yes, I will keep pushing this forward.”

About the Amboy Fire Protection District

The Amboy Fire Protection District (AFPD) is a rural fire department providing fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to a year-round population of 8,000, with 2,333 in the City of Amboy and an estimated 5,667 in the rural area of the district. The district has a seasonal population peak of over 50,000 during the summer months from multiple area campgrounds.

AFPD is staffed with 40-plus volunteers who operate out of a single fire station. The district encompasses 298 square miles, 120 of which is a tax-supported fire district. The remaining 178 square miles contracts for emergency medical services. AFPD operates with a fleet of 10 primary apparatus including 2 engines, 2 ambulances, 1 tanker, 1 rescue unit, 2 ATVs, and 2 EMS non-transport vehicles.

They respond to about 400 emergency incidents each year.

AFPD provides auto-aid on fires and vehicle accidents to West Brooklyn, Harmon, Ohio, and Sublette Fire Protection Districts, along with auto-aid EMS transport services for Ohio and West Brooklyn. AFPD also provides mutual aid to Dixon City, Dixon Rural, Ashton, Franklin Grove, Harmon, Sublette, Advance EMS, and Compton. AFPD is a member of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System 38.