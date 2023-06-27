Red Cross helping fire victims in Dixon, Thomson

American Red Cross volunteers responded to seven home fires in Rochelle, Freeport, Thomson, Dixon, Savanna and Rockford in the past week and provided assistance to 13 people, including 4 children.

The agency supplied victims with items to meet immediate needs after the fires and also provided additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support, according to a Monday news release.

Call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) if you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster.

Visit redcross.org/fire for information on setting up your home fire escape drill and to learn more about home fire safety.

Download the free Emergency app by searching for “American Red Cross” in app stores or visiting redcross.org/apps.

The Red Cross also is offering these tips for the Fourth of July holiday.

Fireworks safety: The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public firework show put on by professionals. Many states outlaw most fireworks, especially in dry climates prone to forest fires. Consider celebrating with glow sticks, noise makers or silly string instead. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:

Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

Always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight “a dud.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

Grill safety

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.

Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.

Wash your hands before preparing the food.

Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.

For additional tips, including water safety, beach safety, picnic safety and water park safety, visit redcross.org/watersafety.