Free electronic recycling available 24/7 in Whiteside County

MORRISON – Whiteside County is offering residents free electronics recycling at the Highway Department at 18819 Lincoln Road/U.S. Route 30, across from Prairie Hills Landfill.

It might be a little bit out of the way for those living on the eastern end of the county, but what the recycling center lacks in geographic convenience it more than makes up for in other ways.

For example, the recycling shed behind the building – actually, a converted tan cargo container – is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

TVs and remotes, computer laptops, monitors, keyboards, mice, small servers, hard drives, zip drives, printers, scanners, fax machines, VCR and DVD players, satellite and cable boxes, cellphones, tablets and video game consoles are accepted.

No batteries, refrigerators, microwaves, light bulbs or anything not considered an electronic device. If you’re not sure, call the department.

There’s a sliding window on the east side of the container through which items can be placed, and a ramp that leads up to the window.

Users are asked to leave their electronic trash on the table inside, and close and latch the window when they’re done.

Help is available during business hours for those with larger items, or those that are too heavy or bulky to handle alone. Call 815-772-7651, and hit 0, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, when the highway department is open, and let them know you are coming.

Be aware, too, that the shed is near the maintenance shop and a fueling station, so take care as county vehicles, such as snowplows, might be tanking up after hours.