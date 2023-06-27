Doughnuts and dogs: Dunkin’ celebrates six months in Dixon

DIXON – Six months after Dixon’s Dunkin’ opened, its the regular customers have become “like family,” Manager Didem Tefiku said.

“We get to recognize all of our customers,” she said. “Every customer has their story. They come in, grab their coffee, talk a little.”

The restaurant, which opened for business Jan. 26, held a grand opening Saturday, with face painting and giveaways. Staff from Granny Rose Animal Shelter and two adoptable dogs also were on site. Fifteen % of the day’s profits were donated to the shelter.

Kelli Eastman, a volunteer at Granny Rose Animal Shelter, sits with Dusty, a 1-year-old mixed breed dog. They were present for the Dunkin' grand opening on June 24, 2023, along with other Granny Rose staff. Dunkin' is located at 420 N. Galena Ave., Dixon. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

Dixon officials tried for years to bring the national coffee and doughnut chain to town.

“We’ve been planning to open Dunkin’ for more than six years,” said Sixto Ibarra, one of the franchise co-owners. “They were trying to get it approved from the brand and trying to find a site, until the dream came true.”

One of Ibarra’s co-owners – Asif Rajabali of Niles – first petitioned the city in March 2020 for a special use permit to build at 420 N. Galena Ave., which at the time was a vacant lot. The land already was zoned for commercial development, but building a fast-food restaurant with a drive-thru required a special permit.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the project on hold until June 2021, when the Dixon City Council approved the permit.

Like all 17 employees at the Dixon Dunkin’, Tefiku lives in the area.

Jobs for locals was something they wanted to provide to the community, Ibarra said.

“It’s been [going] well,” Ibarra said. “The community has been responding to us with great feedback.”

Tefiku said the flow of customers still is unpredictable and it’s hard to know what days will or won’t be busy. They do have their Sunday morning rush from church-goers, and mornings often are busy with parents who drop kids off at school, she said.

“We’re happy to be in Dixon,” Tefiku said.

The store is open seven days a week. The drive-thru is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the lobby from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Rachel Rodgers contributed to this story.

Dunkin' held a grand opening on June 24, 2023, six months after the location opened. It is located at 420 N. Galena Ave., Dixon. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)