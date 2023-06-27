Dixon gearing up for 2023 Petunia Festival

DIXON - It’s almost petunia time in Dixon.

Petunia Festival officials and volunteers have started transforming sections of the city into the 2023 festival grounds with some festivities planned to start Wednesday.

“On Saturday morning we started putting up our some of the sponsorship banners,” said Debbie Bay, festival vice president. “But the ground was so hard we couldn’t get some of the posts in.”

But that little snafu is minor in what Bay characterized as a very smooth start.

“It seems to be going very smoothly,” she said Monday. “Everything’s all lined up as far as the entertainment. I know we need rain, but we are just hoping it doesn’t rain during the live shows.”

Perimeter fencing for the grounds is expected to go up Thursday with the help of volunteers. “We are hoping the weather will cooperate with us that morning too,” she said.

Bay reminds attendees that pre-sale tickets for the live bands – $25 for the weekend – will end on Thursday. Pre-sale tickets can be bought at the festival’s headquarters at 77 S. Hennepin. Tickets are required for those who are 13 and older. If no presale ticket is bought, entry will be $10/day at the gate.

Carnival presale vouchers are $25 each and are good Friday through July 3, but are not valid July 4.

“We will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday,” Bay said.

The 50/50 raffle tickets can also be bought at office in the following denominations - a pack of 6 for $5; 3 packs for $10; and 7 packs for $20. The winning ticket will be selected at about 9 p.m. on the Main Stage, G&M Stella Stage, before the fireworks.

As a special added feature, purchasers only need to put their name and contact information on the first ticket in the pack. Petunia Festival volunteers will write the names on the other tickets.

“We have some down time so we can fill them out if someone buys them and doesn’t want to fill them all out themselves,” Bay said.

In addition to live music and fireworks, the festival includes food, family activities, a parade and a carnival.

The carnival runs daily on Lincoln Statue Drive between Dixon High School and the riverfront. Dates and times are: Friday, 3 to 5 p.m. Special Needs Quiet Hour; Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 1 to 11 p.m.

Wristbands are available Friday for $30 and $35 for Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Individual ride tickets cost 1 for $1.50; 20 for $25; 50 for $60. There is no gate fee to walk through the carnival area. Each ride costs 2, 3 or 4 tickets.

The parade begins at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic School and will travel north on Peoria Avenue, ending at the high school.

Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Additional traditional festival events include a Cruise In Style Car Show, Brush & Bloom, family fun night, pancakes in the park, the Dixon Municipal Band concert, Nuts About Art, craft show, bingo at the Elks Lodge, volleyball tournament, and the ever popular Reagan Run.

2023 music schedule:

Friday, June 30

Too Much Molly Band - 9:30 p.m.

Class Field Trip - 8:30 p.m.

Invisible Cartoons - 6:30 p.m.

Velvet 100 - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1

The Trippin Billies - 9:30 p.m.

Mirabilia - 8:30 p.m.

Kirkland - 6:30 p.m.

Baja - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Michael Ray - 9:30 p.m.

3 Day Rain - 8:30 p.m.

Gina Venier - 6:30 p.m.

Slick Trigger - 5:30 p.m.

The Downtown River Kings - 3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 3

Everclear - 10 p.m.

Timothy Morris Music - 6:30 p.m.

Half Catholic - 5:30 p.m.

For a complete schedule visit: Petunia Festival