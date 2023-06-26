92-year-old walker heads back home in 350-mile trek for St. Jude

PROPHETSTOWN – Another 90-degree day failed to slow Dean Troutman as he walked from Morrison to Prophetstown Saturday in his 350-mile quest to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Troutman left Princeville on May 21, for his Troutman Trek 5. He walked through Dixon, Woosung, Forreston, and Polo June 1-4 en route to Monroe, Wisconsin where he then turned west, looping over to Gratiot, Wisconsin, and then headed back to Illinois on Route 78.

He passed through Morrison on Friday and was in Prophetstown on Saturday. He has 62 miles left until he's back home in Princeville, a town of 1,738 in Peoria County.

He started walking for St. Jude’s in 2015 from Princeville to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, raising $10,000 along the 500-mile trip.

“I was only 84 then, and I could do 30 miles a day. Now I am down to 10 and under,” he said, in a June 3 interview. “I walked from Princeville to Memphis, and I walked right up to St. Jude’s front door. I told myself then if I did any more walking it would be for St. Jude’s. I’ve walked a total of 2,000 miles and most of it has been for St. Jude’s.”

Troutman pushes a modified wheeled cart that originally was designed as a pull-along pet carrier meant to be pulled behind a bicycle.

He pushes that cart in front of him as he traverses highways, preferring those with wide paved aprons for safety reasons. Two 6-foot fiberglass poles are mounted on the back, one with an orange flag and the other sporting an American flag.

The cart contains Troutman’s “survival gear” – food, clothing, water, his cellphone and a sleeping bag.

He walks only during daylight hours, starting at sunrise each morning, noting that traffic tends to be his only concern.

Kathy Woodward of Galesburg was Troutman’s walking companion from May 31 through June 4 and then rejoined him in Morrison.

“I started following Dean in 2021. It was on his Trek 4 and I said, ‘Yep, I’m going to start walking with him.’ We’ve just developed a nice friendship,” she said. “We will pick up where we left off today on Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. and walk 9 miles into Hooppole.”

When he doesn’t have a companion walking with him, Troutman likes to start walking by 5:30 a.m. and has to make sure he has plenty of food and water.

“Sometimes, there isn’t any place to get anything to eat so I have to carry my own food. I eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. It helps keep me going,” he said.

Troutman has his route planned out, but he is not concerned with meeting a timetable, but hopes to have it completed in July.

“I got all summer to get it done. If it takes me longer, it takes me longer.”

How to donate

Pledges can be made directly to St. Jude through Troutman’s fundraising page, troutmanstrek.pbworks.com, or at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/Challenge/Events?pg=entry&fr_id=146117.

Checks, made out to St. Jude, can be mailed to St. Jude Event-Dean Troutman Walks for St. Jude, Attn: Alex Fountain, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38101.

You also can follow Troutman’s progress at Facebook.com/troutmanstrek3.