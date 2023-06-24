Shutter to Think: Sportsmanship

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Newman’s Brendan Tunink crosses the plate for an inside the park home run against Goreville Saturday, June 3, 2023 during the IHSA class 1A third place baseball game. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

A couple of weeks back marked the end of the IHSA spring sports season for the most part. The baseball and softball championship took place the first two weeks of June.

I was dispatched to Peoria to cover baseball and softball for our Shaw Media teams that played for a chance at the title in their respective sports/classes. Locally, we had one team advance a state final, Newman baseball, which always makes for a more satisfying trip when you can cover a team you’ve followed all spring.

I brought back one funny story from Newman’s third-place game against Goreville. The Goreville coach opted to intentionally walk Newman power hitter Brendan Tunink a couple times during the game. The second time I turned toward a nearby photographer, who obviously had his loyalties to Goreville, and said, “Come on, it’s a third-place game. Pitch to him.”

I thought, why not let your best face their best. That’s what sportsmanship is all about. Plus, third place is nice but come on! Well, my new photographer friend was very dismissive in his response with a “You gotta do what you gotta do.”

Fast forward an inning or two later when the game was still on the line and Tunink ropes a ball to the farthest part of the field and scampers around an inside-the-park home run. I had to resist the urge to hunt down my new buddy and agree “Yeah, should have walked him there.”

Anyway, I concocted a gallery of photos taken at the state series that most readers here at SVM likely wouldn’t have seen. Clearly when a team makes it this far they are loaded with exceptional athletes and I think this shows in the pictures, plus just the pure joy of excelling on the biggest stage.

