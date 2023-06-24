Rock Falls now offering kayak rentals; bike share program is back

ROCK FALLS – Good news for folks looking for opportunities to get on the Hennepin Canal, as opposed to just next to it: Rock Falls Tourism is providing self-serve kayak rentals, which come with a paddle, a personal flotation device and a wheeled dolly.

Four kayaks are available at the rental kiosk at 2400 First Ave., near the Route 40 Hennepin Canal boat launch, for anyone 18 and older.

The cost is $30 for two hours and $10 an hour beyond that.

Users scan a QR code on the cage to reserve a kayak for a specific amount of time, and when the float is over, they use the Rent.Fun app to unlock the cage and return the equipment.

The kayaks also can be used on the Rock River; renters just need to get them to the river and back to the kiosk themselves, Rock Falls Tourism Director Melinda Jones said.

Still rather be beside the canal rather than on it?

Once again, the Koloni Bike Share program is available, with eight Bluetooth-controlled bikes available to rent in RB&W Park at 201 E. Second St., next to Holiday Inn Express & Suites.

Rock Falls Tourism launched the bike-sharing program in 2019 to promote exploring trails and being active outdoors.

Rock Falls Tourism's Koloni Bike Share Program is once again available for your riding pleasure. There are eight bikes at RB&W Park, next to Holiday Inn Express & Suites. (Submitted)

They cost $5 an hour. Users must download the Koloni Share app to their smartphone, enter payment information and scan the code on the bike.

When returning it, the bike should be lined up to lock back into the rack, and the user can hit “end ride” in the app.

Instructions are posted at the station.