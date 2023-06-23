Dry weather alert urges Sauk Salley residents not to burn

SAUK VALLEY – Drought conditions, rising temperatures, and strong winds have prompted local officials to urge Sauk Valley residents not to start fires - and not light fireworks.

The Lee County Emergency Management issued an “elevated fire weather risk” on Wednesday as noontime temperatures neared 90 degrees.

“The continued dry conditions in combination with winds gusting upwards of 25 to 30 mph this afternoon will make for an elevated risk of grass and brush fire spread. Please don’t burn during these conditions,” the agency posted on social media.

Rock Falls also announced a temporary ban on open burning due to the drought conditions.

“This is effective as of June 20. No recreational fires are permitted during this temporary ban of open burning. The ban will remain in effect until the drought conditions improve,” officials said in a news release. “Additionally, the Rock Falls City Council passed a resolution strongly recommending residents refrain from the use of fireworks during this period of drought.”

On Monday, Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim urged people use extreme caution when celebrating the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

“The Rock Falls Police Department wants to remind everyone to have a safe Fourth of July weekend. While fireworks can be fun, every year they cause serious injury, property damage, and fires,” he said in a news release.

Pilgrim also reminded residents that fireworks and the loud noises and bright flashes of lights associated with them can scare pets and cause significant issues for those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. He also noted that consumer fireworks are illegal under state law.

“Any use of consumer fireworks is only permitted after the approval of the Officer of the Illinois State Fire Marshall and the issuance of a valid Consumer Fireworks Display Permit,” according to the release. “Prohibited consumer fireworks include bottle rockets, roman candles, M-80′s, cherry bombs, firecrackers, and other fireworks that launch into the air and explode.”

Prohibited consumer fireworks do not include “novelty effect” fireworks such as snakes, glow worms, smoke bombs, party poppers and sparklers, according to the release.

“Due to the incredibly dry conditions, use of any fireworks should be closely supervised to ensure a fire does not occur. There will be no personal fireworks allowed in the RB&W District during the June 30 fireworks display due to the extremely dry conditions,” according to the release.