Sheriff: Charges filed against man who was shot while trespassing

ROCHELLE – A Rochelle man has been charged with a February home invasion which, police allege, he was committing when a resident shot him.

Zachary T. Johnson, 28, was arrested June 8 for criminal trespass to residence, a Class 4 felony, and two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years of age or older, both Class 3 felonies, according to Ogle County Circuit Court charging documents.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said deputies responded to a residence in the 9000 block of East Fowler Road, between Rochelle and Chana, at 1:11 a.m. Feb. 19 after receiving a report of a home invasion in progress.

“Prior to the arrival, deputies were updated with information that a male offender had been shot by someone living at the property,” according to an Ogle County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An investigation found that Johnson first attempted to enter a residence in the 9000 block of East Oak Ridge Drive before entering the East Fowler Road home, according to the release.

Two people were at the East Fowler Road home when the break-in occurred, VanVickle said. Johnson, who was unarmed, was shot a single time by a handgun, VanVickle said.

Johnson wasn’t immediately arrested because he was taken to a Rochelle airport and flown by a Life Flight to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, VanVickle said in a June 16 interview.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said the delay between when the shooting happened and when charges were filed was, in part, because they were reviewing charges and because Johnson was hospitalized for “a significant period of time.”

“We knew where he was,” Rock said. “He retained a counsel early on, and we were in contact with his attorney.”

Johnson posted $500 as bond (10% of $5,000) the same day as his arrest and is scheduled to be arraigned in Ogle County Circuit Court at 9 a.m. June 30.