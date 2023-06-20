Mason Street residents hold their own in epic parade water battle

POLO – Brian Dimmig and Billie Quacho were more than ready Sunday afternoon when that particular youth baseball float turned onto their street during the Town & Country Days Parade.
Quacho launched the first offensive, using her garden hose to beat back the players’ volleys of water from their position on the hay rack. Some even had Super Soakers.
“They get us every year, so this year I fought back,” said Quacho, laughing. “It used to be just water balloons, and now they have those big water soakers.”
Quacho, who recognized some of the kids from her day care classes, deftly aimed her green garden hose and jet sprayer at the players as they laughed and scrambled for better position.
Although taking a soaking herself, she managed to keep the baseball water shooters at bay.
But next up was Dimmig, just a few blocks west of Quacho, and he, too, was ready.
“I’ve fought back for about the last seven years,” Dimmig said. “It looks like they have upgraded again. Last year, it was just squirt guns.”
Equipped with water guns in each hand, Dimmig stepped from his terrace and sprayed a steady stream at his moving target. The kids, in return, poured all they had on him.
“This is the first year where he really got soaked,” said his wife, Jennifer, who sat comfortably dry in her lawn chair. “I don’t want to get wet.”
Brian does not mind being the target. In fact, he relishes it.
“I keep this corner safe because they concentrate on me,” he quipped. “It’s just what I do.”
His aqua armory consisted of a couple of gallon of waters for refilling purposes.
“I usually go through about a gallon and half of water, and that’s after I start with two loaded water pistols,” he said.
And what about next year?
“I think I will have a cooler of ice water ready,” he said ominously with a slight grin.