Work to begin on I-39 Monday

Construction on southbound Interstate 39 in Ogle County will begin Monday for installation of new weigh-in-motion sensors in the roadway.

The work zone is south of the Illinois 64 interchange (exit 104). One lane of traffic will be open during the $1.1 million project. In-roadway work is expected to be completed by mid-July.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.