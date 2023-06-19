U.S. 30 bridge repairs begin Monday

Construction on the bridge carrying U.S. 30 over the Union Pacific Railroad in Lee County will begin on Monday. The bridge is located 1 mile east of Interstate 88.

Work will include expansion joint replacement. One lane of traffic will be maintained in the work zone using traffic signals during the project, which is expected to be completed by Aug. 21, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” according to the release.