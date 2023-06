The 57th Polo Town & Country Days run through Sunday in downtown Polo. Mega passes for the carnival are $60. Single-day passes are $25.

Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment and dinner in the shade under the festival tent from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Father’s Day Grand Parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by the band Just 4 Fun playing live in the festival tent at 1:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, visit PoloDays.org.