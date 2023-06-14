Coloma Park District field trip program kicks off Tuesday

The Coloma Park District field trip program kicked off with a day of crafts and fun Tuesday for the first time in four years.

After meeting at Centennial Park in Rock Falls, the group decorated the name tags they’ll use for upcoming adventures and enjoyed games and equipment at the park afterward. On Thursday, the group will check out the new “Spiderman” film at the Sterling theater.

New recreation manager McKenzie Hubbard is leading the twice-a-week trips that run until July 20. Upcoming events include the Putnam Museum in Davenport, Discovery Center in Rockford, Legoland in Schaumburg and the Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley.

There are still time and spots available. Contact the park district at 815-625-0272 or check out the website at colomatownshipparkdistrict.com for information.