Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13

Jasher Sourdif, 2, of Dixon, smiles big for his mom April as he sits in the driver's seat of the Engine 4 of of the Dixon Fire Department during Discover Dixon's Sizzling Summer Block Party held at the Plaza North Shopping Center in Dixon on Saturday, June 10. The fire truck was one of the attractions at the event which also included a variety of kids events, line dancing demonstrations, and refreshments. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)