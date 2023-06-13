Route 30 bridge work begins Monday east of Rock Falls

DIXON – A two-month project to replace the expansion joints on the U.S. Route 30 bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad, a mile east of Interstate 88 in Lee County and three miles east of Rock Falls, begins Monday, June 19.

One lane of traffic will remain open and traffic signals will be used, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Work on the $700,000 project is expected to be done by Aug. 21, IDOT said.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

For area construction updates, follow IDOT on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2or go to GettingAroundIllinois.com.