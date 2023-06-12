June 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

College Briefs

By Shaw Local News Network

St. Ambrose University – Area students received academic degrees during May 30 commencement ceremonies.

Mitchel Guzzle, Rock Falls, Master’s degree in Business Administration

Jaynee Prestegaard, Amboy, Bachelor of Arts in Business Sales

Hallie Nelson, Dixon, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Aleah Wight, Oregon, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Isabelle Nelson, Oregon, Bachelor of Arts in English

Madalin Blumhoff, Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Amie Case, Ashton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Elle Koerner, Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Ryan McPherson, Sterling, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Central College Graduates with Alpha Zeta Mu honors

Elizabeth Reinhardt and Emma Reinhardt of Rock Falls

Kishwaukee College - Spring 2023 Part-Time Student Honors List

• Amboy: Calvin Seier

• Byron: Linnea Nelson

• Dixon: Asucena Alvares, Sydney Gwin, William Miller

• Esmond: Laura Santiago, Jessica Van Etten, Patrick Vanetten

• Oregon: Alexandra Newton, Olivia Stranberg, Isabella Tranchina, Frances West.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed a minimum of six (but less than 12) semester hours of college-level courses at Kish with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Kishwaukee College - Spring 2023 Dean’s List

• Ashton: Ireland Bradfield, Carrie Powers

• Byron: Kacy White

• Chana: Josef Gelander

• Dixon: Imanol Aburto

• Mt. Morris: Micah Wehler

• Sterling: Elizabeth Roberson

To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

University of Alabama

Elizabeth Collins, Oregon, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2022, with an academic record of 3.5 (or above).

SterlingDixonLee CountyWhiteside CountyLocalNewsAmboyByronOregonPremium
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois