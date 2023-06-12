College Briefs

St. Ambrose University – Area students received academic degrees during May 30 commencement ceremonies.
Mitchel Guzzle, Rock Falls, Master’s degree in Business Administration
Jaynee Prestegaard, Amboy, Bachelor of Arts in Business Sales
Hallie Nelson, Dixon, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Aleah Wight, Oregon, Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Isabelle Nelson, Oregon, Bachelor of Arts in English
Madalin Blumhoff, Dixon, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Amie Case, Ashton, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Elle Koerner, Sterling, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Ryan McPherson, Sterling, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Central College Graduates with Alpha Zeta Mu honors
Elizabeth Reinhardt and Emma Reinhardt of Rock Falls
Kishwaukee College - Spring 2023 Part-Time Student Honors List
• Amboy: Calvin Seier
• Byron: Linnea Nelson
• Dixon: Asucena Alvares, Sydney Gwin, William Miller
• Esmond: Laura Santiago, Jessica Van Etten, Patrick Vanetten
• Oregon: Alexandra Newton, Olivia Stranberg, Isabella Tranchina, Frances West.
To be eligible for this honor, a student must have completed a minimum of six (but less than 12) semester hours of college-level courses at Kish with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kishwaukee College - Spring 2023 Dean’s List
• Ashton: Ireland Bradfield, Carrie Powers
• Byron: Kacy White
• Chana: Josef Gelander
• Dixon: Imanol Aburto
• Mt. Morris: Micah Wehler
• Sterling: Elizabeth Roberson
To be eligible for Dean’s List honors, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours (at the 100/200 level) during an academic term at Kishwaukee College with a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
University of Alabama
Elizabeth Collins, Oregon, was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2022, with an academic record of 3.5 (or above).