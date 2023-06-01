5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley: Splash away the summer heat

If you’re feeling a bit overheated with the recent uptick in temperatures, do not fear. The new splash pad at Central Park in Sterling is now open. Go or head north to Leaf River for an FFA tractor pull on Saturday.
Here are 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley this weekend:
1 Cool off: The new splash pad at Central Park, home of Grandon Civic Center is open. It is available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except during Municipal Band concerts, most of which are Wednesday evenings. On those days, the water will be shut off at 7 p.m. It also runs nightly as a lighted fountain display.
2 Live music: The First Fridays Open Mic monthly show will be Friday, June 2, at the Oregon VFW. The event attracts many talented performers. Musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from the supportive audience. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, although a tip jar is available for donations.
3 Family fun: The Sauk Valley Community College Child Fair connects families with community resources Saturday, June 3, with an “Out of this World” space exploration theme. The 38th annual fair, which will feature interactive booths, emergency vehicles and a petting zoo, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on campus, inside and outside, weather permitting. Car seat safety checks also will be available.
4 . Tractor time: The River Valley Complex, 605 Main St., will host the 12th annual Forreston FFA Alumni Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Saturday, June 3. Admission to the event is $15. The event will feature antique, farm stock, and truck pulls from the Midwest Truck and Tractor Pullers Association and Illini State classes. Free all-day wristbands are available for children ages five and under. Proceeds from the event will go toward supporting the Forreston FFA Chapter.
5. Veteran’s View: During the Vietnam War, Morrison resident Steve Siefken served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in San Vito, Italy. He was an Intercept Operator in the Air Force Security Service. An Honor Flight participant, Siefken is the program speaker at the Sunday, June 4, program at Morrison Historical Society, 202 E. Lincolnway, Morrison. Doors open at 1 p.m.; the program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. Vietnam veterans are especially welcome.
